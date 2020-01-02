Virginia man charged in death of 69-year-old found in Nottoway County home

An investigation from state police led to the arrest of 33-year-old Clinton Lamar Parker. Police said Parker, who is also from Crewe, Virginia, has been charged with second-degree murder.

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State police said Thursday that a Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 69-year-old man whose body was found in a Nottoway County home.

Authorities received a call from the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at 10:23 a.m. on Jan. 1 after the body of a man, later identified as Lee Floyd Parker of Crewe, Virginia, was found in a residence near the 4000 block of Old Nottoway Road.

An investigation from state police led to the arrest of 33-year-old Clinton Lamar Parker. Police said Parker, who is also from Crewe, Virginia, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Despite Parker’s arrest, the homicide investigation is ongoing.

If the public has any information pertaining to this case, we encourage them to contact the Virginia State Police at (804)553-3445, Nottoway Sheriff’s office at (434)645-9044, or Crime Solvers at (434)645-7111.

