Virginia man charged with lying to federal agents about involvement in cross burning outside African American family’s home

Authorities charged a man from southwest Virginia with lying to federal agents about his involvement in burning a cross outside the home of an African American woman who had previously organized a civil rights protest.

According to a release from the Justice Department, 40-year-old James Brown of Marion, Virginia, was arrested Friday for allegedly lying about being involved in a cross burning on the front lawn of an African American family’s home and for interfering with fair housing based on race.

“The frightening act at the center of today’s complaint—a racially motivated cross burning—interfered with the victim’s federally protected right to fair housing,” U.S. Attorney Cullen Thomas said Friday when announcing the charges. “Acts of violence, threats, and other forms of intimidation prompted by racial animus are serious federal crimes, and we will continue to work closely with the FBI to hold offenders accountable.”

Court documents state that a cross burning was reported to the Marion Police Department nearly an hour after midnight on June 14, the Justice Department said Through an investigation and working with the FBI, police learned of Brown’s involvement and questioned him on the incident.

When asked by investigators if he had any involvement, Brown allegedly lied to federal agents.

“Witnesses interviewed during the investigation stated that Brown admitted to the cross burning and used racial epithets when referring to the African American family,” according to the Department of Justice.

Brown was arrested and charged with lying to federal agents and criminal interference with fair housing based upon race.