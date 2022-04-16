ALBANY, N.Y. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been arrested following an investigation by Virginia State Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Albany County Sheriff Office into a violent murder outside of Albany, New York.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced Saturday morning that 40-year-old Jacob Klein of Virginia had been arrested and charged with murdering 35-year-old Philip Rabadi.

“Yesterday evening, Jacob Klein was taken into custody in Virginia with the assistance of the Virginia State Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Apple said during a news conference Saturday.

Klein was charged with second-degree murder, and Apple expects additional charges will come.

Klein was arrested shortly after crossing into Virginia from Tennessee Friday evening. He is currently in custody in Virginia and is expected to be arraigned in federal court Monday.

Apple said Klein would be returned to Albany at some point in the coming week, “And at that point, he’ll be arraigned on our murder charge.”

Police were called to the residence of Philip Rabadi in New Scotland Wednesday morning for a welfare check after the physician assistant failed to show up for work. Deputies and some of Rabadi’s family members found him in the garage.

“Bound and with multiple stab wounds and mutilation to his body,” Apple explained.

Apple said Klein had ties to the area and was a past acquaintance of the victim’s wife. He traveled north from Virginia in the days leading up to the killing, “And began stalking the victim three days prior to the murder.”

Shortly after Rabadi’s wife left for work Wednesday morning, Klein allegedly went into the home. Apple said there were no signs of a break-in.

A potential motive for the killing has not been made disclosed to the public at this time.

“We have a very good chronological breakdown of when he was up here, what he was doing up here and where he was,” Apple said.

The investigation was made through the collaboration of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and FBI.

According to Virginia State Police, Klein is being held at the Southwest Regional Jail.

As this investigation continues, anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 765-2352.

NEWS10 ABC (WTEN-TV) contributed to this report.