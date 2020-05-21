Virginia man charged with possessing child pornography after hidden camera found in home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve charged a man with filming undressed people without their consent and possession of child pornography after a hidden camera was found inside a home.

Albemarle County police said in a statement Wednesday that officers had arrested 28-year-old John Michael Garvis following a monthslong investigation.

Police said they were able to uncover evidence from cameras and electronic devices that were seized from Garvis’ home during a search.

He was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of intercepting wire communication and 12 counts of nonconsensual filming of undressed persons. It’s unclear whether Garvis has an attorney who can comment for him.