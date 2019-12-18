Virginia man pleads guilty to raping child, producing child porn in RV described as ‘den of hell’

A 35-year-old Virginia man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child and 50 counts of producing child pornography, Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced Wednesday.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 35-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child and 50 counts of producing child pornography, Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced Wednesday.

In October 2018, a state trooper pulled over Raymond W. Harry, Jr. in Louisa and eventually arrested him for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine for sale or distribution. Harry called his sister while in jail and asked her to delete data on his phones and in his emails, which were located in his RV.

According to prosecutors in Louisa County, Harry’s sister found videos and images of him “sexually abusing a child.” The discovery led Harry’s sister to report the abuse to their father, who shared the crimes with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Harry made bond on his drug charge before his father reported the crimes and subsequently moved his RV to Louisa County. A search warrant was executed on Harry’s RV on Dec. 1, 2018, where the child victim was rescued and Harry was arrested.

Harry returned to Spotsylvania, where he had access to the child, when he was released from prison for a violent felony two years before.

“We are thankful to the Virginia State Police, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Spotsylvania Department of Human Services, and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for all of their teamwork and countless hours spent to ensure justice was served in this case,” Alex Goodman, one of the prosecutors in the case, said in a statement.

Law enforcement found a pistol and a phone in Harry’s pocket. Detectives found multiple cell phones, digital media storage devices, guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia during the search of Harry’s RV. Louisa prosecutors said investigators “observed a den of hell.”

Authorities and ICAC forensic examiners reviewed the material on the storage devices, which showed “horrific rape and sexual abuse photos and videos.”

“The evidence revealed that his RV and places he stayed were his dungeons of abuse. He set up cameras, produced, directed, and carried out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child. The videos and photos documented his crimes and his almost head to toe tattoos identified him in the photos and videos,” prosecutors said Wednesday. “The Detectives also identified props he used in his rape scenes to include sexual toys, duct tape, bondage devices, and a cage. Shockingly, the videos also documented the Defendant providing methamphetamine or other drugs to the child before rapes.”

Harry, who was convicted of four counts of rape of a child, one count of forcible sodomy and 50 counts of production of child pornography, was sentenced to five mandatory life sentences and 100 mandatory years in prison.

“I hope all involved will sleep better knowing they rescued a child and ensured that this Defendant will never be able to harm another child,” Goodman continued.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: