Virginia man facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling gun in dispute outside Fredericksburg restaurant

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 62-year-old Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on two people in a parking lot Thursday during an apparent dispute over a purchase the man had made moments before.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 4256 Plank Road on Aug. 27 at 3:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery with a weapon in the area. Two people told authorities they were selling items when a man, later identified as Howard Waugh, bought something from them.

They told deputies that a verbal altercation ensued between them and Waugh. Amid the argument, Waugh allegedly displayed a weapon and demanded that his money be returned while pointing it at the victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Waugh at the outside sitting area of Durango’s Bar and Grill in Fredericksburg but did not initially located a weapon. The victims told deputies that they saw Waugh walk behind the restaurant before they arrived. A gun matching the description the victims gave was eventually found by additional deputies with the help of a canine, the sheriff’s office said.

Waugh was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed weapon violation in a restaurant and drunk in public. He is currently being held under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.