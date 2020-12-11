Virginia man pleads guilty to fraud aimed at ABC stores

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Virginia man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to buy alcohol for resale from state-run liquor stores with stolen debit and credit card numbers.

A news release from the Virginia office says 44-year-old Tyrell Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors say Jackson and three other men defrauded Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores by using debit and credit cards re-encoded with the stolen information.

The news release says investigators identified 20 direct victims of identity theft from Jackson’s role in the conspiracy, and at least 82 victims of the bigger conspiracy.