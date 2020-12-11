Virginia man pleads guilty to fraud aimed at ABC stores

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Virginia man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to buy alcohol for resale from state-run liquor stores with stolen debit and credit card numbers.
A news release from the Virginia office says 44-year-old Tyrell Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors say Jackson and three other men defrauded Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores by using debit and credit cards re-encoded with the stolen information.
The news release says investigators identified 20 direct victims of identity theft from Jackson’s role in the conspiracy, and at least 82 victims of the bigger conspiracy.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Mathew Lee Frezza of Chesterfield has been sentenced for 54 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release for possession of firearms as a previously convicted felon. The 34-year-old was arrested on June 12 during civil unrest near the Robert E. Lee Monument.
- The Henrico Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday night.
- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside of it on Tuesday morning.
- According to a contractor's family member, staff received threatening messages that stated if they didn't stop working, they would be shot from the woods nearby.
- Richmond police detectives are seeking the public's help with identifying a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy products at multiple businesses in the city in October.
- Ohio police are looking for three men who ran over a woman trying to take down their license plate information.
- Two women were stabbed on Colony Village Way Tuesday night, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.
- PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office now confirms two deputies were fired following an administrative review that was conducted to ensure employees were upholding the office's policies and procedures. Undersheriff Col. Marvin Waters announced Wednesday that the office took corrective action after putting some deputies on administrative leave pending a review of operational […]
- A 43-year-old man in Newport News is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually abusing two minors.
- Hanover Sheriff's Office investigating string of car thefts and break-ins; one of which used in robbery and shootingThere have been more than 20 incidents over the past few months. 8News was told two cars have been stolen, one of which was used in a crime spree in the City of Richmond.