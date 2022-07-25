NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A former Virginia member of the National Guard has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearms, using illegal drugs, and engaging in violent extremist discussions online.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, 22-year-old Francis Harker, of Norfolk, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison by a federal judge on Monday, July 25.

The DOJ said court documents revealed that Harker and an associate talked about “interrupting an unjust stop” by trapping police at a shopping mall in Virginia Beach on June 3, 2020. The documents also showed that Harker had bought a semi-automatic rifle on the same day, and lied on the required purchasing paperwork by stating that he did not unlawfully use controlled substances. In 2021, Harker purchased a handgun and lied again in the purchasing paperwork. According to the DOJ, Harker was a user of illegal drugs, including LSD.

The DOJ also said in their statement that the FBI discovered firearms, illegal substances and approximately 100 blank COVID-19 vaccination cards at Harper’s residence during a court-authorized search on November 2021. A former member of the National Guard, Harper had taken the cards from the National Guard and mailed them to associates across the country.

The FBI’s search revealed that Harper’s electronic devices and social media accounts contained statements supporting violence toward law enforcement, extremism and white supremacy, according to the DOJ’s statement, which also noted that Harper possessed inappropriate images in his home, such as an image emblazoned with the words “Rape the Cops,” one of himself doing a Hitler salute, and imagery stating, “there is no god but Hitler.”

According to the DOJ, Harker admitted to interacting online with members from “The Base”, a group he described as “interested in terrorism.” The FBI also found a backpack in the trunk of Harker’s car that contained components for Molotov cocktails.