CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – A man from Winchester, Virginia was sentenced to 24 months in prison for giving false information on documents during a firearm purchase. The firearm was later linked to a deadly Washington D.C. shooting.

Gerald Kendrick Oxner, 25, pled guilty in September 2022 to one charge of making a false statement during a firearm purchase.

In January 2021, Oxner bought a Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter handgun. He failed to disclose that he was purchasing a firearm for another person and he gave a false home address when he filled out the required forms.

Investigators used security footage and receipts to determine that Oxner bought the firearm from a store in Front Royal, Virginia using a relative’s debit card.

Police later found the same firearm in Maryland. Investigators used forensic analysis and the gun’s serial number to link it to January 2021 shooting in Southeast Washington D.C.

In the shooting, one person died and three were injured. Oxner’s relative was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting.

Oxner admitted to making other straw purchases, but upon a search warrant, police couldn’t find any firearms or ammunition. Later, another firearm that Oxner purchased was found in an unrelated search warrant in Washington D.C.