Virginia man sentenced to 31 years in prison for ‘sextortion’ of preteens and teenagers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Northern Virginia man was sentenced to 31-years in prison for a sextortion scheme where he coerced preteen and teenage victims to create and send him sexually explicit photos, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Filippo Parlagreco, 36, of Warrenton, posed a teenage girl on social media. He began talking to a 14-year-old girl and persuaded her to send sexual photos of her to him. After she sent the pictures, he posted them on another social media application and told her she needed to send him more photos if she wanted them removed.

The Department of Justice said even after the victim blocked him on social media and reported him to law enforcement, Parlagreco continued to contact her and demand more sexual photos for three years.

Once law enforcement identified him, the Department of Justice said their investigation revealed Parlagreco had sexually exploited at least 13 other minors nationwide in a similar manner. Some of his victims were as young as 11-years-old.

In addition, officials discovered he traded child sexual abuse material with other offenders online and he had hundreds of photos and videos of this kind of content in an encrypted portion of his phone.

Parlagreco pleads guilty to production, distribution and possession of child porn on Nov. 5, 2020. In addition to 31 years behind bars, he was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

“The defendant manipulated, coerced, and tormented children across the country by using an arsenal of repulsive tactics, which subjected these vulnerable minors to trauma that will painfully stay with them and their families forever,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “While no amount of jail time can ever undo the devastating physical and emotional damage the defendant has caused, we hope that today’s sentence will provide some measure of justice for the victims.”