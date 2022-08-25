PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Jimmy Lee Merhout was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years for the murder of Willie Noise, according to an announcement from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Merhout received a life term for first-degree murder, three years’ imprisonment for using a firearm in the commission of a felony, two years on each count of shooting or attempting to shoot the victim and two years for perjury.

Merhout was charged with killing Noise on June 6, 2021. Evidence presented to the court shows that Merhout fired his pistol at Noise 10 times in Patton Park off University Boulevard, and then shot at Noise twice with a shotgun, hitting the victim in the face and torso.

Jimmy Lee Merhout. Photo credit: Petersburg Police

Several hours before that, Merhout attempted to obtain a warrant against Noise, falsely claiming to a magistrate that the victim had put a gun to his head after Noise had supposedly asked him to slow down when driving through the park.

The defense presented three witnesses, one of whom claimed to have witnessed the shooting. Merhout himself testified, claiming he killed Noise in self defense.

During the court trial in April, the judge found Merhout’s testimony contradicted photographs of the crime scene, blood splatter patterns inside Merhout’s vehicle, Noise’s location when he died and Merhout’s earlier statements.

The court did not find any credible evidence that Merhout was retreating when he killed the victim. One witness was also found to be not credible, according to the announcement.