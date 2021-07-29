Virginia man wanted on several charges arrested after ‘extensive manhunt’

Jonathan M. Morris, middle, was arrested in Greene County on Thursday. (photo courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man wanted on several charges, including abduction and three counts of malicious shooting, was arrested Thursday in Greene County following “an extensive manhunt.”

According to a release from the county’s sheriff’s office, Jonathan M. Morris had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest before he was taken into custody.

Morris, a 36-year-old Stanardsville resident, has been charged with strangling another causing wounding or injury, abduction by force, three counts of malicious shooting, malicious bodily injury.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office provided a list of the charges against Morris:

Morris was arrested by the sheriff’s office’s street crimes unit with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Albemarle County Police Department K9 unit. Morris is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.