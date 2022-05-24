KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is currently searching for a King George County man accused of multiple charges of identity theft.

According to Virginia State Police, the investigation began on March 3, 2022, when they arrested 48-year-old Nogomodia Smith at a traffic stop for driving under the influence (DUI).

Further investigation from state troopers revealed that Smith had allegedly stolen personal information from a cousin and had used their name on multiple occasions.

State police went on to obtain the following warrants for Smith’s arrest:

DUI, first offense

13 counts of forgery

Six counts of identity theft

Two counts of obstruction of justice

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Refusal of blood or breath test

Three traffic offenses

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police describe Smith as 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 235 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Smith or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Police say the investigation remains ongoing.