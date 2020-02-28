Virginia mother charged in daughter’s death

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Deputies in Fluvanna County charged a woman with the murder of her daughter nearly two years after her death.

Suzanne Ruth Mirsky was arrested and charged with murder, four counts of child abuse, and two counts of animal cruelty.

Mirsky’s arrest was the result of a 13-month investigation into the death of her 19-year-old daughter Kayla Mirsky. According to deputies, Kalya died while in her mother’s care on December 12, 2018.

“During the investigation, evidence was obtained to support the charges of murder, child abuse, and animal cruelty,” a release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office read.

Additional information will not be made available at this time, deputies added.

LATEST STORIES: