RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who used fentanyl to force women into sex work then left them for dead when they overdosed will serve life in prison, a federal appeals court in Richmond ruled.

Kendall Wysinger, 46, of Manassas, was originally convicted in 2019 on five counts including conspiracy sex trafficking and tampering with evidence and felony fentanyl distribution. But a desperate appeal to the fourth circuit that was rejected this month by a panel of judges in Richmond has now cemented his sentence of life in prison.

The Crime

On March 23, 2016, police in the city of Winchester, Virginia — population, just under 30,000 — responded to an apparent overdose in a motel room. When officers arrived, they found one woman performing chest compressions on another woman.

The unconscious woman was taken to a hospital and there was declared dead. Her death, it was later found, was due to an acute fentanyl overdose.

At trial, the woman who survived testified that she and the deceased victim had been forced into prostitution by Wysinger, who supplied them with “heroin” — in reality, largely powdered fentanyl — and compelled them to sell sex by insisting that they owed him money for the drugs.

Investigation revealed that in the year prior to the fatal overdose in Winchester, Wysinger had repeatedly listed the two women, along with others who testified against Wysinger, on known sex trafficking sites, then drove them to their “appointments” and collected the money himself, dolling out doses of opioids in return.

One of his victims testified that Wysinger became angry when she was “dope sick” and “felt like [she] couldn’t go work.”

The surviving victim, identified as TJM in court documents, told the court that on that day in Winchester, she and the deceased had taken fentanyl provided by Wysinger. Then, Wysinger told TJM to wait on the motel balcony while he had sex with the deceased.

A short time later, TJM fell unconscious. When she awoke, she was on a bed in the motel room, next to the then-unconscious victim.

Wysinger had evidently left both TJM and the deceased for dead. Forensic examination revealed that after the women fell unconscious, Wysinger flushed the drugs in the room down a toilet, moved the women into the room and fled the scene.

“The defendant did not render any assistance; he did not call for medical help; he did not alert police,” prosecutors wrote. “Instead, he went back to his house, planned to get his hair done, and, taking comfort that both [victims] were dead, went about his day as if nothing had happened.”

Wysinger even messaged TJM after he realized she had survived the overdose, asking her to call him and writing, “Whatever y’all had left in the room that’s was on the table I flush it because I was freak out.”

The Sentence

Wysinger was originally sentenced to life in prison in August 2020, the mandatory minimum sentence for the five offenses he was convicted of. But he soon filed an appeal with the federal fourth circuit, alleging that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to convict.

When he made his appeal, Wysinger had to prove that there was a “plain error” in the presentation of evidence or its sufficiency to prove the offenses he committed.

The fourth circuit unanimously rejected all of Wysinger’s arguments.

“Wysinger’s arguments largely ask us to reweigh the facts, which we cannot do,” they wrote.

Wysinger also wrote that, for technical reasons, he shouldn’t be considered a career offender — a designation used to lengthen the recommended sentence for a convict.

But the court declined to even consider that argument, noting that even if that enhancement hadn’t been applied, Wysinger would still have been sentenced to a lifetime in prison, rendering the point moot.

There is still the possibility that Wysinger could again appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court, though they are very unlikely to accept the case.