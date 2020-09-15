Virginia State Police asking for public’s with hit and run of a Richmond man in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in Stafford County earlier this month.

Police said the hit and run crash occurred at 4 a.m. on Sept. 8, along I-95 at mile maker 144.2. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing walking in the HOV/Express Lanes when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

He died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries, and the pedestrian’s remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination.

The victim has been identified as Stephen Law Jr., 34, of Richmond, Va.

Police said the hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side or driver side.

VSP said this crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or email area05@vsp.virginia.gov.

