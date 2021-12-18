Virginia State Police investigating after man dies in shootout with Culpeper sheriff’s deputies

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Sate Police have been called in to investigate after a Culpeper man died in a shootout with deputies of the Rappahannock Sheriff’s Office.

The Culpeper Police Department issued an Emergency Custody Order (ECO) for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. ECOs are temporary orders granted against people believed to be undergoing a mental health crisis, which allows police to detain and transport the individual to a mental health facility.

Culpeper police warned that Yates may have been armed. At 9 p.m., a Yates’ car was seen stopped on a roadway in Madison County. As local deputies approached his car, he sped away, initiating a chase that deputies from Rappahannock County eventually joined.

After crossing into Rappahannock County, Yates fired at his pursuers and passing vehicles, striking a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office vehicle several times. Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputies, waiting ahead of Yates near the Culpeper County line, returned fire as Yates sped down Slate Mills Road.

There, Yates ran off the left side of the road, flipping his car and marking the end of the chase.

Although sheriff’s deputies rendered first aid on the scene, Yates died of his injuries.

His cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.

No deputies or passerbys were struck by gunfire during the chase.