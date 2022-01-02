Virginia State Police investigating hit-and-run on I-95

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a hit-and-run that took place on northbound I-95 Sunday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash near the 71 mile marker. According to VSP, a Mini Cooper and pickup truck were both struck by a white tractor-trailer that left the scene, possibly on exit 73 towards Maury Street.

The passengers of the Mini Cooper and pickup truck were all uninjured. The vehicle that hit them was an all-white tractor trailer with a sleeping section. The vehicle should have significant damage to the front-driver side.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact VSP at 804-609-5656 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.