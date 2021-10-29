Virginia State Police looking for convicted sex offender in Dinwiddie

Jeremiah Peter Williams, 35, is described as being 5’6′ feet tall, weighs about 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a convicted sex offender who is wanted on two counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender in Dinwiddie County.

State police said Jeremiah Peter Williams, 35, was registered as living in the McKenney area but failed to update his new address after moving. Offenders are required to do this by the Virginia State Police Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Williams is described as being 5’6′ feet tall, weighs about 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was convicted of aggravated sexual battery against a minor on March 21, 2014.

Anyone with information about Williams’ location is asked to contact state police using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located online here.