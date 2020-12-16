Virginia State Police looking for sex offender who didn’t register

Charlton Leemon Evans, 45, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. (Photo: VSP)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is looking for a sex offender who they said failed to register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

45-year-old Charlton Leemon Evans was last living in a Dinwiddie County home on Ford Avenue.

Police said Evans is 5’11 in height and weighs approximately 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to still be in the Petersburg area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at (800) 552-9965. Tips may also be left on the registry’s website at www.sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov . Tips can be left anonymously.