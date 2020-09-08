Virginia State Police need help identifying vehicle in fatal hit and run

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State police said they need the public’s help identifying a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian early this morning in Stafford County.

At 4 a.m. on Sept. 8, a pedestrian was walking in the HOV/Express Lanes on I-95 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle at mile marker 144. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified, however, police said he was wearing all dark clothing. The pedestrian has been transported to Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

State police said they are still looking into how the man got access to the interstate.

Officials said the suspected hit-and-run vehicle did not stop at the scene and could have damage on the passenger side or driver’s side.

Police ask anyone with information to call Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or email area05@vsp.virginia.gov.

