Virginia State Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is hoping a tip from the public will help lead them to the suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run last month in Westmoreland County that left a woman seriously injured.

The incident occurred in front of the Land Harbor Self Storage on Ridge Road (Route 205) at around 8:10 a.m. on July 14. According to VSP, a woman was riding her bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses were unable to get a license number, but described the vehicle as being an older-model blue sedan. A passenger-side mirror was also discovered from the scene and, according to part numbers, is believed to belong to a 1995-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.