Photos of Charlie Jefferson, wanted for failure to register ont he state sex offender registry. (Photos courtesy of Virginia State Police)

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say failed to re-register on the state sex offender registry after moving, whose whereabouts are now unknown.

Charlie Jefferson IV, 54, of Crewe, was convicted of rape and abduction of a minor in 1992, and is required to remain on the sex offender registry for life.

According to Virginia State Police, Jefferson moved from his previous address in Crewe without alerting state police, in violation of state law.

Jefferson is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 6’3″. Anyone with information on Jefferson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police through Jefferson’s page on the sex offender registry.