Virginia State Police searching for sex offender last residing in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A convicted sex offender did not re-register after moving from a home in Powhatan County, now Virginia State Police are looking for him.

VSP lost track of 42-year-old Bruce Rowland Cox sometime in January after he changed his address and did not register a new one.

In Feb. 2020, Cox registered in Powhatan and registered his employer as a factory also in the county. Now police have confirmed that cox has not been employed by the factory for close to a year.

He is 5-feet 11-inches tall male, weighing around 190 pounds.

Tips on his whereabouts can be reported by using the “tips” link under his photo on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry webpage.