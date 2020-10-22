Virginia State Police warning residents of phone ‘spoofing’

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is warning residents of a phone scam that has been making rounds in recent weeks.

According to a Thursday release, the caller will tell the potential victim that they are a representative of VSP, and then demand payment be made in order to avoid arrest. VSP Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch says the caller may request credit card information, bank account information, or payment in the form of a gift card.

Officials say VSP never calls individuals to notify them of an arrest warrant, nor does VSP ever request payment over the phone.

Authorities say these scammers are using legitimate VSP phone numbers to call from, known as “spoofing.”

Although Crouch advises the scammers can get aggressive and be convincing in their demands, Virginians are advised to hang up the phone and never give out any personal information.

Residents who feel they have been victimized by a scam are urged to report it to their local law enforcement agency.