Virginia State University on lockdown after shooting at off-campus apartment nearby on Sunday evening

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a shooting took place at an apartment just off campus on Sunday night.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the University Apartments at Ettrick on J. Mitchell Jones Drive around 8 p.m. for report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers confirmed to 8News a shooting took place.

One victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, and there is no suspect currently.

Police believe there is no immediate threat to Virginia State students or area residents. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

