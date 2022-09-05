NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University is working with police after personal property was stolen from Virginia Tech’s locker room following their highly anticipated football game against ODU on Friday.

In a statement released on Sunday by Virginia Tech, the athletics department confirmed that, “there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night.”

A statement released from ODU stated, “ODU Athletics has been working with Virginia Tech and the Old Dominion Police Department since we became aware of the theft of personal property of a few Virginia Tech student-athletes on Friday night.”

The statement from ODU continued by stating that they apologize to Virginia Tech and their player who had items stolen and that the ODU Police Department is, “working diligently to resolve the incident.”

Monarch coach Ricky Rahne and the student-athletes called the incident unfortunate stating the thefts “took away from a great night” following their win.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.