STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) – According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release Friday afternoon, a 14-year-old male runaway has been arrested for the theft of two vehicles.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, a Stafford sheriff deputy responded to a home for the theft of a Lincoln Town Car. It was stolen from the driveway overnight. While logging the vehicle as stolen in law enforcement databases, the deputy discovered it had been in an accident in Augusta County.

The vehicle had been abandoned and was stuck in a ditch with minor damage. Virginia State Police (VSP) recovered the vehicle, but did not find the driver.

Later the same day, VSP located a runaway walking down the side of the Interstate in Montgomery County. A second stolen vehicle was found nearby. The suspect in both of these vehicle thefts was identified as a 14-year-old runaway from a Stafford group home.

The runaway teenager stole the first vehicle, drove to Augusta County and crashed it into the ditch. He then stole the second vehicle and drove from Augusta County to Montgomery County, where he ran out of gas. He was then apprehended while walking down the highway about half a mile from where he had abandoned the second car.

The runaway was taken back to Stafford where he was interviewed by a detective. He has been charged with grand larceny and is being held in the local juvenile detention center.