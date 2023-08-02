CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who was previously employed as a veterinary technician has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison on charges connected to dogfighting and publishing a magazine dedicated to dogfighting.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 49-year-old Carlos Warren of Rapidan was sentenced to 20 months in prison, as well as three years of supervised release, on charges of conspiring to fight dogs and promoting dogfighting using interstate publications.

According to court documents, Warren started fighting dogs as a teenager and later published and distributed a magazine called “the Connector” which contained interviews with dogfighters, results of fights, a page which advertised illegal steroid injections for dogs and other things related to dogfighting.

After moving from California to Virginia, Warren set up a dogfighting yard on his property, where he hosted dogfights. At this time, Warren worked as a veterinary technician and stole medication and other supplies from his work.

Warren used the medical supplies and his training as a vet tech to treat dogs up until they lost or refused to fight. Warren also executed dogs “through brutal means including electrocution,” according to the Department of Justice.

In addition to the sentence, Warren was ordered to forfeit all dogs and dogfighting paraphernalia taken from his home, is not allowed to own or care for any animals and may not procure any licenses or certifications related to veterinary or animal care.

“Dog fighting is savage and inhumane, and it will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia. “The individuals involved in the breeding, training and cruel deaths suffered by innocent animals – especially in a case like this at the hands of a trained veterinary technician – will be held accountable and justly punished by the Justice Department.”