Virginia woman charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s death

WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has charged a Virginia woman with fatally injuring her 3-month-old son.
News outlets report Shantiequa Renea Woods, of Danville, Virginia, was booked into jail Friday on first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege the 30-year-old fatally injured the baby, Isaiah Woods, while he was staying with her in Ruffin, North Carolina, last week.
RELATED: ‘Isaiah was her world;’ Family doesn’t believe mother killed her 3-month-old son
The agency wrote in a statement that the child had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso.
The baby was taken to a hospital Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.
