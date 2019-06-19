Virginia woman wanted for 5 drug indictments

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 37-year-old woman is wanted in King and Queen County for five felony drug indictments.

Authorities are searching for Jessica Anne Billups who is described as 5’6, 280 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Billups may be driving a 2002 Cadillac SUV in white with large chrome wheels, with a Virginia registration, URT 1226 or a gray 2003 Toyota 4-door with a Virginia registration, UUM 8498.

Police say Billups may be in Williamsburg, Richmond or Middlesex area.

If you know any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Billups, contact the King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office at (804)785-7400 or Mattaponi Crime Solvers at (804)769-3000.

