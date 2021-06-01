Vital school trailer stolen from Caroline County High School; state police investigating

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A trailer was stolen from Caroline County High School last week and authorities are asking for your help in locating it.

School officials tell 8News, it was there one day and gone the next. It’s not just a trailer for the high school community, it holds a lot of value allowing students to give back and help those in need.

The 10×4 enclosed white trailer was swiped from the school’s parking lot. Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, a carpenter teacher at the school noticed the roughly $4,000 trailer was gone.

Joshua Just, Principal of Caroline High School, reported in missing to Virginia State Police.

“We came out and realized hey, this actually might be stolen from our campus,” Just told 8News. “That’s when we got state police involved.”

Virginia State Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for the trailer that has dents in the front door and a license plate that reads 205667L.

Although the trailer is relatively small in size, it holds big value for students and staff.

“A lot of times with our Career and Techinical Education programs they go out and get field work,” Just explained. “They use that to transport equipment.”







Principal Just goes on to say the trailer plays a vital role in the school’s carpentry and culinary programs. Students fill it with their equipment and work along side Habitat for Humanity, building homes for those in need, as well as cooking and catering at various events.

With the school year wrapping up, the trailer was empty. However, staff had big plans for it this summer and upcoming school year.

“Students really deserve the opportunity, especially as we return to more of a return to normal, to get that opportunty to learn in a real world setting,” Just told 8News. “It really is a great value for our students to have that resource.”

The school purchased the trailer in 2017 after a very lengthy process of securing the funding. School officials told 8News the parking lot does have security cameras, but they were not pointed at the right angle to see the trailer.

Principal Just has a message for the thief (thieves) who took it. “We really want it back, this is for our kids here,” said Just.

He adds the trailer was locked at the time and most likely hauled away. Just says it is likely insured under the school, but needs to check the fine print and logistics of it.

If you know anything about the trailer or have spotted it, call Virginia State Police or the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.