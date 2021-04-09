VSP arrest Richmond attempted homicide suspects in Smyth County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A traffic stop in Smyth County on Friday by Virginia State Police led to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a double-shooting in Richmond.

On April 9, at 8:52 a.m., a VSP trooper on Interstate 81 radar registered a 2005 Jeep Liberty traveling 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the Jeep pulled off onto the shoulder near mile marker 38. During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper confirmed the identity of both the driver and passenger. Each had warrants for their arrest from the Richmond Police Department.

Jamara Clairborne, 23, and James A. Austin, 22, were taken into custody and are currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond.

Clairborne and Austin were arrested on two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. State police are also charging Clairborne with a couple of driving-related charges stemming from the traffic stop.

Two minors were in the car at the time of the traffic stop. They were turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Services.