VSP arrests two men linked to double shooting near I-85 Petersburg

(Left to right) Marquis D. Coleman Jr., 24, of Prince George, and Enoch E. Brown, 21, of Petersburg, have both been arrested and are being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail. They are facing second degree murder charges related to a the Feb. 23 shooting.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they have arrested two men linked to a February double shooting in Petersburg near I-85.

VSP said Marquis D. Coleman Jr., 24, of Prince George, and Enoch E. Brown, 21, of Petersburg, have both been arrested and are being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail. They are facing second degree murder charges related to a the Feb. 23 shooting.

Officials said troopers responded to the incident just after 1:15 a.m. at Exit 65 on I-85 southbound on the ramp that leads to Squirrel Level Road.

VSP said the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, City of Petersburg Police and the ATF helped with the investigation and arrests of the two men.

They said the investigation revealed that the two victims, Kenneth M. Golding, 41, of Richmond, and his 33-year-old female passenger, had picked up Coleman and Brown at a convenience store in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights. They said Coleman and Brown sat in the back seats.

At about 1 a.m. VSP said they were traveling onto Exit 65 for Squirrel Level Road when Golding and the female passenger were shot. The vehicle then crashed, and both Brown and Coleman fled the scene on foot.

While the two were rushed to a hospital, officials said Golding died as a result of his injuries. However, the female passenger was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police said Coleman was arrested Feb. 27, on the charges of second degree murder and accessory to an assault/malicious wounding. Brown was arrested March 4, 2021 on the charges of second degree murder, accessory to an assault/malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.