VSP: Glen Allen man charged in deadly Chippenham Parkway hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Chippenham Parkway Thursday night has been taken into custody.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the off-ramp to Jahnke Road, near Chippenham Hospital.

State police said the adult male pedestrian was struck by a northbound vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Kochel, died at the scene.

VSP was later notified by Henrico County Police of a vehicle with “substantial damage” to it that fit the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

State police took a Glen Allen man into custody, and seized the suspect vehicle. The suspect was identified as Carlos Rodolfo Salmeron by state police.

The 35-year-old Glen Allen man has been charged with one felony count of hit-and-run and is being without bond, state police said. Additional charges for Salmeron are pending.

The north center lane, right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp of Chippenham Parkway were closed for nearly five hours.

