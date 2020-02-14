VSP investigating shooting near I-95 ramp in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Prince George County near Interstate-95.

Troopers received a call from Prince George County about a possible shooting near the entrance ramp from Crater Road (Route 301) to northbound I-95.

VSP says two vehicles were struck by bullets. Troopers are working to determine if a gunshot victim who walked into the emergency room of Southside Regional Hospital is linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The caller can be completely anonymous.

