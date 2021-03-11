VSP looking for man who escaped police pursuit; wanted for assault and battery

Law enforcement said the driver that fled the moving vehicle was identified as Dareon Green, of Mason Creek Road, Norfolk.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted for assault and battery after he escaped a police pursuit by jumping out of a moving car on Thursday.

VSP said at about 10 a.m. on March 11, a Virginia State Trooper tried to stop a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was going 89 MPH in a 55 MPH zone eastbound on I- 264. When the trooper turned on his emergency lights the driver did not stop, starting a short pursuit.

The man driving went off the interstate at First Colonial Road, went onto Virginia Beach Boulevard and then jumped out of his moving vehicle at Meadow Drive. After jumping out of the car, the Hyundai hit a parked vehicle, causing minor damage.

VSP said the passenger in the front seat passenger was detained and taken into custody.

Law enforcement said the driver that fled the moving vehicle was identified as Dareon Green, of Mason Creek Road, Norfolk. Officials said Green is currently at large and wanted for assault and battery in Norfolk.

Additional warrants for felony eluding, hit and run, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving general and driving with a revoked license were taken out by state police in Virginia Beach.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 757-424-6800 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.