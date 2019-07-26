VSP: Passerby shot after police chase in Hopewell; 1 suspect in custody

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said Thursday evening that a man was arrested in Hopewell after a police pursuit that began in Hanover County led to gunfire. A person who was struck by a bullet is expected to survive.

Authorities said that state police received a report at 5:19 p.m., to be on the lookout for a black Lexus with North Carolina plates that was reportedly carjacked in Stafford County. A trooper saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car traveling on Interstate-295 South in Hanover County.

When the trooper attempted to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop and began driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, according to VSP. The driver eventually took ramp 9A in Hopewell and two people exited the car and began running.

According to police, there were shots fired in the area and a passerby was struck. The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another vehicle in the area was struck by a bullet as well but the driver reported no injuries. State Police said no law enforcement discharged their weapons or reported injuries.

A man was eventually taken into custody and a gun was found at the scene. An investigation from Virginia State Police is underway.

