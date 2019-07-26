1  of  3
Breaking News
VSP: Passerby shot after police chase in Hopewell Richmond mother charged with felony homicide in 5-year-old girl’s 2018 death Dump truck overturns in Chesterfield, expected to close Beach Road for 2 hours

VSP: Passerby shot after police chase in Hopewell; 1 suspect in custody

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said Thursday evening that a man was arrested in Hopewell after a police pursuit that began in Hanover County led to gunfire. A person who was struck by a bullet is expected to survive.

Authorities said that state police received a report at 5:19 p.m., to be on the lookout for a black Lexus with North Carolina plates that was reportedly carjacked in Stafford County. A trooper saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car traveling on Interstate-295 South in Hanover County.

When the trooper attempted to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop and began driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, according to VSP. The driver eventually took ramp 9A in Hopewell and two people exited the car and began running.

According to police, there were shots fired in the area and a passerby was struck. The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another vehicle in the area was struck by a bullet as well but the driver reported no injuries. State Police said no law enforcement discharged their weapons or reported injuries.

A man was eventually taken into custody and a gun was found at the scene. An investigation from Virginia State Police is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events