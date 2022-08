WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is hospitalized after being shot, sports journalists are reporting.

NFL Network Insider staff Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero are reporting that at least two bullets struck Robinson in the lower body. He is currently in stable condition after being shot as the victim in an attempted robbery, according to Tweets by the football experts.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.