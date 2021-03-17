WATCH: High-speed police chase in Richmond; two arrested, including a juvenile

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A hour-long police chase along roads in Richmond’s southside led law enforcement from Richmond, Chesterfield and state police on a dizzying path.

In exclusive video obtained by 8News, a gray Nissan Altima can be seen speeding north of Richmond Highway, formerly Jefferson Davis Highway, near Bellemeade Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly thereafter, that same car was seen traveling south with a high-speed police pursuit in tow.

“Oh, they get him! Get him!,” a voice behind the camera can be heard.

Richmond police say the pursuit began around 11:45 a.m. when someone was seen driving recklessly at Coles Street and Richmond Highway.

Occupants within the vehicle reportedly threw a large amount of narcotics, and a gun from the car.

Two people were arrested and charged after the chase ended at Joplin and Harwood Street around 12:48 p.m., according to police.

RPD said the juvenile behind the wheel was charged with felony attempt to elude, and the passenger–Tobias Smith–faces several firearm and narcotic related felonies.

8News crews observed a gray Nissan Altima, and an unmarked police cruiser being towed from the scene.

It remains unknown if anyone was injured during the hour-long pursuit, and why the police cruiser ended up on the bed of a tow truck.