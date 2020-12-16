Watch: Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald’s drive-thru

GARY, Ind. (WGN) — Police in Northwest Indiana released surveillance footage Tuesday after a murder suspect escaped from an SUV in a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Police said an agent from REDI Transports was driving 22-year-old Leon Taylor from Texas to face a murder charge at the time of the escape. Taylor was wearing a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace.
In the video, he escapes from the SUV as the driver is stopped in a McDonald’s drive-thru. He somehow gets free from a leg brace and takes off across the street.
“After watching this video, I am highly disturbed and disappointed by the procedures the private transportation driver used during the transfer of this suspect to our jail,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
Taylor was wearing a grey hoodie with an additional black hoodie underneath, black Puma tennis shoes and black jeans.
He is 6 feet tall, 162 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. Taylor is known to frequent Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.
“After acquiring these surveillance videos, Lake County Sheriff’s Department investigators were able to reveal conflicting statements made to our officers by the driver,” Martinez said. “This driver initially told our officers the suspect jumped out of a window, but the video clearly shows him exiting through a door to the vehicle.”
Martinez said “an extensive review of the case” is underway.
“I find it appalling that REDI Transports failed to use appropriate caution and may have put the public at risk,” he said.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. He is considered to be dangerous.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) will not be pulling over drivers who are on the road between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 p.m., despite Governor Ralph Northam's latest Executive Order instituting a statewide curfew during that time frame.
- "I already lost all of those." That is how triple murder suspect Bryan Richardson answered Copperas Cove Police officers when asked if he was worried about losing his job, position, spouse, or custody of his children due to arrest.
- Petersburg Police are responding to two different gun violence locations in the city today.
- Petersburg Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person captured on video during an armed robbery at Midget Mart.
- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is warning of another scam targeting residents, this time involving individuals claiming to be associated with Amazon.
- No criminal mastermind: Stafford man gives own phone number for rewards program while using stolen credit cardA suspect was caught after he gave his own phone number for a store's store’s loyalty rewards program while using a stolen credit card, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
- Drivers can expect to see more law enforcement officers on the road from Dec. 18 through New Year's Day, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT).
- A juvenile was charged Sunday in a quadruple murder in West Virginia, according to the Kanawha County sheriff.
- Richmond Police Department has determined the identity of the man found shot on the steps of a residence on Concord Avenue on Saturday.
- YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office say that a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday night. A sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Drew Road in York County. 17-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting at Suffolk Wawa When deputies […]