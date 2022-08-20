WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A Waynesboro man has been released on bond after being arrested and charged with eight offenses related to child pornography.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, detectives became aware of someone downloading child pornography images in December of 2021 and, upon investigating, identified 29-year-old Matthew Edward Miller as the alleged offender.

Detectives searched a house on the 300 block of Windigrove Drive and found evidence that led them to arrest Miller and charge him with four counts of knowingly processing child pornography and four counts of producing, distributing or financing child pornography.

Following his arrest, Miller was released on a $2,500 bond.