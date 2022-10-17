WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Waynesboro have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday, Oct. 16 in the northwestern part of the city.

According to to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of Village Drive for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a 27-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The officers identified the suspect in the shooting as 26-year-old Gage William Mayne, who was believed to have left the area in a vehicle. Mayne was found in his vehicle in the northeast side of the city and was taken into custody without incident.

Mayne was charged with malicious wounding, second-degree attempted murder and use of a firearm in an attempted murder, as well as obstructing law enforcement while being fingerprinted, being swabbed for DNA and taking his booking photo. He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.