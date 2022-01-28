Weapons, two pounds of fentanyl seized after arrest

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — On the night of Jan. 27, Virginia State Police as well as the Richmond Police Special Investigations Division carried out a search warrant and arrested the suspect in a June 2021 murder.

In doing so, police came across cash, several assault-style weapons and over two pounds of fentanyl.

The man who was arrested is Tod’Quan Jones, 21, who was wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Keyron Haskins, which took place June 15, 2021 on the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Richmond’s East End.

“This dangerous individual posed a threat to everyone in the city and the region – and thanks to the excellent work by RPD detectives and the Virginia State Police – he is now in custody,” said RPD Chief Gerald M. Smith. “Fentanyl is a deadly narcotic responsible for many overdose deaths – and this enormous amount of the drug is now no longer on the streets and a threat to our community.”

