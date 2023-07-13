A jury convicted the Chesterfield father in the death of his son Thursday night (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Kassceen Weaver was found guilty of all charges in connection to the death of his son, Adon Weaver, Thursday night.

A jury convicted the former U of R basketball star of homicide, concealing a dead body and child abuse on Thursday, July 13. The trial lasted four days.

Weaver was arrested after investigators found his son’s remains in a freezer back in 2021. They said he killed the child in 2018.

Weaver is now being held without bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.