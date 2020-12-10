Wednesday night shooting in Henrico injures one man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to the 400 block of Hickorywood Circle just after 8 p.m. When they arrived they found an adult man who was injured. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip through the P3tip app.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
