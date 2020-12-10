Wednesday night shooting in Henrico injures one man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of Hickorywood Circle just after 8 p.m. When they arrived they found an adult man who was injured. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.



(Photos: Quincy Tucker)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip through the P3tip app.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.