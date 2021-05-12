Wednesday shooting in front of Cutshaw Automotive injures one man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured in a shooting outside of Cutshaw Automotive Wednesday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 3100 block of West Broad Street for a report of a shooting at 3:38 p.m. on May 12.

Once on scene, officers said they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

RPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

A man was injured in a shooting outside of Cutshaw Automotive Wednesday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: 8News reporter Ben Dennis)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.