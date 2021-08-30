Weed and guns recovered, 4 arrested as part of ongoing Petersburg Police effort

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Operation Safe Streets continues in Petersburg with police announcing on Monday that four more arrests had been made.

The Petersburg Police Department and Virginia State Police collaborated to bring the four men into custody. The agencies also recovered three firearms and at least one bag of marijuana.

Trevean Morton was arrested for hit and run.

Trevean Morton

Derek Coleman was also arrested for hit and run as well as eluding police, obstructing justice, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving.

Derek Coleman

Garrick Thompson was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon.

Garrick Thompson

Willie Powell was arrested for failure to appear in court.