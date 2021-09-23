Weed, shrooms, hard drugs, guns seized in Petersburg drug bust

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A pair of men, Ronald Young and Eric Young, were arrested in Petersburg on Thursday after police found seven guns and numerous kinds of drugs inside of a home on Spring Court.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers seized the firearms along with marijuana, cocaine, heroin, mushrooms and cash while executing a search warrant on Thursday.

Police arrested Ronald Young for possession of a controlled substance. Another man, Eric Young faced multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute a schedule one or two controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Ronald Young has been brought into custody and is pending bond. Eric Young is being held without bond.

