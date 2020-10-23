West Virginia woman charged after trying to ‘teach children a lesson’ by driving car with them on roof

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after she attempted to “teach children a lesson” by driving her vehicle with them on the roof, officers said.
On Oct. 21, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to the Country Club Motor Lodge in Fairmont for a call of child neglect, according to a criminal complaint.
When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Cassie Gorbey, 37, of Grant Town, who was parked in the rear of the building in a 2011 Ford Escape and was present with three children ages 5, 5 and 8, officers said.
Officers stated that while Gorbey was parked and “waiting on a friend,” two of the children climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, and when she “observed them on top of the roof,” she attempted to ‘teach them a lesson’ by placing the vehicle into gear and driving in reverse in the parking lot, according to the complaint.
While driving, “Gorbey overheard multiple witnesses screaming at her to stop,” but instead, she placed her vehicle into drive and parked the vehicle in the location where officers later found it while the children remained on the roof, officers said.
During an interview with Child Protective Services, Gorbey admitted that she “knowingly placed the vehicle in gear and drove with [the] two children on top,” and her reason for doing so was because she was “wanting them to see how easy it was to fall off the roof,” according to the complaint.
Gorbey has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.
